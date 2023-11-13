The kindness of a 15-year-old Coleraine girl who died after a road accident was so great that she will allow other children to live after her death, her former teacher said at her funeral.

Jonny Doey, a teacher at Ballysally Primary School, was speaking at the funeral of Candice Tosh, who died on Saturday November 4.

She had been struck by a vehicle on the Dunhill Road, Macosquin on November 2 at 12.45pm.

Her funeral on Monday took place at Ballysally Presbyterian Church, where Mr Doey is also an elder.

He addressed a packed congregation while Candice's coffin sat at the front of the church, with four framed photos of her sitting on top.

On the floor was a long brightly coloured floral tribute spelling out the word, 'Candybell' – her father's pet name for her.

A former member of the church Sunday School, two of her favourite gospel songs were played at the start of the service.

Mr Doey recounted many tales of her vibrant personality from when he taught her in primary six.

Mourners at the funeral of Candice Tosh, 15, heard of her kindness towards other in life and death. Photo: PSNI

In 2018 he recalled how the church was organising a sleep-out for mental health health charities when she approached him at the local shop with an outstretched hand and 20p.

“It wasn't much in my grand scheme of things but to Candice it was everything she had on her, and that was the kind of her ... she thought of people all the time,” Mr Doey said.

He said this was also evident in her passionate volunteering at Crindle Riding School where she helped disabled children learn how to ride.

“Candice was always, always showing and expressing kindness.”

As he watched her life ebb away in the Royal Hospital, he said it was the wish of Candice and her parents that she would donate her organs to others.

“This epitomised the caring nature and the kindness and the kindness of a young 15-year-old teenage girl Candice Tosh.

“Whether it would be giving me a custard cream at break time, or whether she was brought home to donate her organs. Candice, summing her up, was kind.

“All of us can learn from Candice Tosh. We can learn about kindness, the caring, the attitudes of thoughtfulness. Think about the impact we would have in our community.”

Summing her life up, he said: “Because Candice Tosh died, her kindness right to the bitter end will allow other children to live. What a legacy.”

He also recalled so many colourful stories from her time as his pupil.

Aspiring to be a vet, there were several times she decided to walk out of class and later reappeared with a stray black cat, sitting on his desk.

She was always the first to take the opportunity to sing in the class – “and she didn't care how she sounded or who was in the room”.

In her last year at the school she had the lead part in the Christmas play, but stressed him out because she kept forgetting her script and her lines. However, on the day she gave a flawless performance.

“Don't ever doubt me Mr Doey,” she chided him afterwards.

She was never lost for words and always enjoyed giving her opinion, he said.

On one occasion he gave the whole class a lunchtime detention due to several others who would not be quiet.

Candice later approached him very politely to tell him he was in the wrong because she was innocent.

"You are infringing my human rights," she said.

He turned and let the whole class go.

From this he learned: "Pick the battles you are going to win - with Candice I didn't know which battles I was going to win".