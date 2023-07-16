News you can trust since 1737
Coleraine woman 'lucky to be alive' as lightning strike causes extensive damage to her home during 'scary' thunderstorm

The local community has rallied together in Coleraine after a woman's house was hit with lightning, causing severe damage to the roof, rooms and furniture.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 16th Jul 2023, 13:16 BST- 2 min read

The home belonging to Rosemary Kelly in the Ballysally area of the town was the victim of lightning during a thunderstorm on Friday night (July 14).

Videos have circulated online of lightning affecting the Coleraine area as many homes lost electricity for around 20 minutes.

A weather warning had been in place earlier that day by the MetOffice for thunderstorms.

An aerial shot of damage caused to the house in the Ballysally area of Coleraine following a lightning strikeAn aerial shot of damage caused to the house in the Ballysally area of Coleraine following a lightning strike
An aerial shot of damage caused to the house in the Ballysally area of Coleraine following a lightning strike
Speaking about the incident, neighbour Ronnie Browne acknowledged that Ms Kelly was "lucky to be alive" after seeing the damage for himself the next morning.

"I couldn't believe the thunderstorm when it happened and I've heard a few but it's one of the worst I can ever remember," he said.

"I thought a bomb had gone off, such was the sound of the impact. It was actually quite scary.

"My electricity was out for 20 minutes and then I found out Rosemary's house had been hit the next day.

"Every upstairs ceiling in her house is damaged bar the toilet and she is lucky she was sleeping in the front room because the back room is extensively affected and if she was there, I think she would have been seriously hurt, if not killed.

"However, full damage will not be known until a full assessment is carried out.

"A bit of wood hit Rosemary which woke her up but thankfully she is alive and well.

"We have heard of stories of nearby neighbours who have had electric sockets blown out, Xbox consoles destroyed and TV's broken due to the thunder."

Mr Browne confirmed that the Housing Executive will be calling at Ms Kelly's address to carry out maintenance repairs, but that the house will need to be re-decorated once the initial works are carried out.

As such, a GoFundMe page has been set-up to help cover the costs to help Rosemary feel back at home once again.

"The Housing Executive will be calling out to make the house safe and keep the elements out," he added.

"Whilst they will carry out damage works, the house will need a brush up and we want to help as Rosemary is in her 60's and lives on her own.

"I know a few will say she should have had insurance but not everyone can afford it.

"The funds that are raised will help with buying paint and maybe some furniture as it would be nice to see her back in the comfort of her own home.

"The response has been amazing as an individual has offered to buy all the paint and someone has offered to do the decorating free of charge.

"The Vineyard Church has also been in touch asking how they can help and we will be meeting with them as soon as possible.

"Rosemary is understandably shook up and is staying with a friend whilst plans are made to get her temporary accommodation."

Ms Kelly’s GoFundMe page can be found at the following link HERE.

