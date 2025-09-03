Everyone’s favourite baking show, the Great British Bake Off, returned for a new series on Tuesday, September 2 on Channel 4.

Viewers watched as a new batch of amateur bakers ventured into the iconic white tent for the very first time and tried their hardest to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with three bakes each - the signature bake, the technical and the showstopper.

First, the 12 new bakers had to produce a Swiss Roll with an inlay design.

Coleraine’s Iain impressed the judges with a Swiss Roll which paid homage to that unique Northern Ireland traybake treat, the Fifteen, while featuring an incredible artwork inlay of Queen’s University in Belfast where he baked his first loaf.

Calling his creation ‘Fift-Queen’s University’ Swiss Roll, Iain’s creation was described by Paul Hollywood as “one mighty impressive looking Swiss Roll” with “stunning flavours”.

Shortly after that, the bakers had to work out how to make fondant fancies in the technical challenge with Iain placing eighth.

Then, the next day, in the showstopper the 12 amateur bakers were challenged to make a stunning landscape cake.

Iain baked a chocolate stout, blackberry jam and cream cheese cake, carving it into Downhill Beach, complete with a mini Mussenden Temple, cars and a passing train.

However, the stout mixture contained a lot of moisture which resulted in Iain’s cake starting to collapse as he began to carve out the Downhill cliff.

Staging a rescue mission, Iain wrapped the slowly melting Mussenden in acetate and put it into the fridge to solidify.

Bringing his finished creation for inspection, Iain was told by Paul that the fruit and stout cake worked ‘beautifully well together’.

"I’d happily eat a plateful of that,” said Prue with Hollywood adding: “Yeh it tastes great”.

And so, Iain baked his way through to the second week of Great British Bake Off 2025.

