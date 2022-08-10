College lecturer dies while on holiday

The Lifford-native, who was in his 50s, taught at the North West Regional College for 30 years.
He was also keenly involved in the local football scene in Donegal.
The college stated: “The management, staff and students at NWRC are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of our former colleague Mr Martin Duffy.
“Martin was a well-respected plumbing lecturer at Springtown Campus who began working at NWRC in January 1992. We send our sympathies and condolences to Martin’s family and friends.”
Mr Duffy is mourned by his wife, Marie, children Nicky, Jordan and Jade, and a wide group of family and firends.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney’s office is understood to be liaising with the family.
“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” a spokesperson stated.
Mr Duffy was a member of the Ballindrait-based Deele Harps FC and was well-known in local footballing circles.