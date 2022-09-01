Collision between van and bus claims life of elderly man in Co Tyrone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said the collision happened on the Moy Road in Dungannon on Thursday morning.

Sergeant Smart said: “Shortly before 9.30am, it was reported that a bus and a silver Citroen Berlingo van had been involved in a collision.

“One man, aged in his 80’s and believed to be the driver of the van, received medical treatment but sadly died at the scene.

Moy Road Dungannon - Google image

“The Moy Road was closed for some time but has since re-opened.