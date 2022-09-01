Collision between van and bus claims life of elderly man in Co Tyrone
An elderly man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone, police have said.
A PSNI spokesperson said the collision happened on the Moy Road in Dungannon on Thursday morning.
Sergeant Smart said: “Shortly before 9.30am, it was reported that a bus and a silver Citroen Berlingo van had been involved in a collision.
“One man, aged in his 80’s and believed to be the driver of the van, received medical treatment but sadly died at the scene.
“The Moy Road was closed for some time but has since re-opened.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision, or who saw the van travelling between Armagh and the Moy Road on Thursday morning, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 391 01/09/22.”