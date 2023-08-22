Next month's 'Come and Try Days' will be located in Armagh, Omagh and Ballymena Fire Stations and in the NIFRS Learning & Development Centre, Boucher Road, Belfast

The events - which are being held before a wholetime (full-time) firefighter recruitment process is launched in September - will give women the opportunity to experience what the job involves, ask questions, and find out more information about a career as a firefighter.

Four locations across the province will host the events. Participants are required to be aged 17 and over and will have the option to attend a morning (10 am – 12 pm) or afternoon session (2pm – 4 pm) at each event.

(NIFRS) Area Commander Suzanne Fleming said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for any woman who has ever thought about a career as a firefighter - now is the time to get your firefighting boots on. No two days are ever the same - as an emergency service we attend various types of incidents including house fires, road traffic collisions and educating the community on fire safety.

“I joined NIFRS 22 years ago and I have loved every minute of it. It is demanding and challenging but it is so rewarding to know that you are making a real difference. If you want to climb a different kind of career ladder by supporting your community there is a role here for you.

“We continue to see the number of female firefighters increase and currently just over 6% of our firefighters are women. We want to represent the community we serve. Firefighting is a brilliant career choice for women. We want to dispel some of the misconceptions women may have about firefighting as a career. These events will give you the opportunity to meet firefighters and hear first-hand what the job involves. We really look forward to meeting you at the events.”

The dates and times for each location are as follows. Places are strictly limited so to register your interest and reserve a place visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/northern-ireland-fire-rescue-service-68701728113

Saturday 9 September 2023 - NIFRS Learning & Development Centre, Boucher Road, Belfast - 10am-12pm & 2pm-4pm;

Sunday 10 September 2023 - Armagh Fire Station - 10am-12pm & 2pm-4pm;

Saturday 16 September 2023 - Omagh Fire Station - 10am-12pm&2pm-4pm;