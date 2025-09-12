Communities Minister Gordon Lyons welcomes the construction of social homes in Cushendall
As part of the development phase of the ‘Housing for All’ scheme in the village, Rural Housing Association involved the local primary schools, giving pupils the opportunity to name the housing development.
During a visit to St Mary’s Primary School on Friday September 12, Minister Lyons announced the winning names, praising the creativity of the pupils’ suggestions.
“The names the pupils from St Mary’s and Glenann Primary Schools have suggested have been both thoughtful and creative, paying homage to the mythical heritage and coastal beauty of the local area,” he said.
"I am pleased to announce the name of the development will be Lir View, inspired by the tale of the Children of Lir and the village’s connection to the Glens of Antrim and Sea of Moyle.”
Minister Lyons then visited the nearby housing site, which is due to complete next year.
The Minister commented: “Going forward, this shared housing development will provide good quality, modern and sustainable homes, tackling the demand for housing in this rural community.
"Developments like this are happening right across Northern Ireland, bringing economic and social benefits to local areas. This housing scheme represents my commitment to providing better quality, affordable homes so that more people can live comfortably and be part of a supportive community.”
Stephen Fisher, Chief Executive of Rural Housing Association, added: “We are delighted that the children have played such an important role in naming this development.
"Lir View will be a landmark scheme for Cushendall, not only addressing housing need but also building connections within the community. We look forward to welcoming the first residents once the homes are completed.”
This scheme will see the addition of 34 new social homes to the village as well as a programme of Good Relations activities over the next five years.