Concern grows for missing Co Antrim man Alan Whiteside who was last seen before Christmas

A Co Antrim community is growing increasingly concerned about a man who has been missing since before Christmas, an MLA has said

Alan Whiteside, 33, was last seen at around 9pm at Maddens Bar in High Street in Antrim on December 17.

Specialist teams have been carrying out searches in the area, including Lough Neagh, in recent days.

Alliance Party MLA John Blair said: "The entire community in Antrim are very worried for Alan and concerned about his family.

Alan Whiteside who was last seen at around 9pm at Maddens Bar in High Street in Antrim on December 17. Specialist teams have been carrying out searches in the area, including Lough Neagh, in recent days. Issue date: Friday January 5, 2024. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

"This has come across strongly in conversations I have had from my constituency office in Antrim town.

"I know local people are grateful for the efforts of the Community Rescue Service, Lough Neagh Rescue and the local police as well as members of the community who have assisted in trying to find Alan.

"I would appeal for anybody who may have seen Alan on the day he went missing or since to contact the police with any information they might have."

Police this week made a renewed appeal for information about the whereabouts of Mr Whiteside.

A spokesperson said he was last seen leaving the licensed premises heading in the direction of Market Square and towards a pedestrian bridge over a river.

Mr Whiteside is described as being approximately 5ft 8in, of medium build, with brown hair and eyes, and was wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt and black Adidas trainers when he was last seen.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the Antrim town centre, Bridge Street and Dublin Road areas between 9pm and 10pm on this date to get in touch.

"We would also appeal to business owners in the town centre to check their premises, yards and store rooms that may have been closed over the Christmas period, as well as residential owners to check their outhouses and sheds.

"Anyone with any information which might assist us is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1781 of 19/12/23.