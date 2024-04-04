Condolences after body found in Lagan formally identified as missing woman Paula Elliott

Paula Elliott

Ms Elliott, 52, was reported missing to police in Lisburn on March 5.

On Monday, the body of a woman was recovered from the River Lagan in the city.

On Thursday, police said following a post-mortem examination they can confirm that the body is that of Ms Elliott.

A police spokesperson expressed their condolences to her family and thanked all those who helped in the searches to find her.

"Our thoughts are with Paula's family at this time and we express our heartfelt condolences to them. On behalf of Paula's family along with myself, I would like to thank our partner agencies, Community Rescue Service, SARDA NI and Sky Watch who have all worked tirelessly to find Paula," they said.

"We would also like to thank the public for all of their assistance throughout this difficult time with searches and enquiries."

In a social media message following news that a body had been recovered, Ms Elliott’s brother David Birney said: "My gut was sure my sister would be found safe and well and my gut told me she was out there somewhere, how wrong was I… my gut must have been just holding onto hope. Miss you sis and will never forget you.”

A second message paid tribute to the volunteers involved in the search effort.

"Thank you all for everything and everyone's support for trying to find Paula… I will always be in your debt,” Mr Birney said.