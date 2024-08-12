Congratulations to Northern Ireland's Olympic heroes and heroines as athletes return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Congratulations have flowed for Northern Ireland’s Olympic heroes and heroines as athletes return home from the games.

Competitors for both Ireland and Team GB have been greeted warmly upon their return to each respective capital after the games, with some of the former's medal-winners from Ulster getting a heroes’ reception in Dublin on Monday.

Rhys McClenaghan of Newtownards (aged 25, gold, pommel horse) and Daniel Wiffen of Magheralin, Co Armagh (aged 23, gold in 800m freestyle, bronze in 1500m freestyle) were at the homecoming event in the Irish capital, as was Philip Doyle of Banbridge (aged 31, bronze, double sculls).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wiffen said “I definitely felt the whole country backing me going into it,” and predicted that he and his twin brother Nathan would win gold and silver in the same event at the forthcoming 2028 games in Los Angeles.

Clockwise from top left: Jack McMillan, Daniel Wiffen, Philip Doyle, Rebecca Shorten, Rhys McClenaghan, and Hannah Scott.jpg

McClenaghan meanwhile told fans “it’s amazing to see you all here.”

The added: “One tiny error can send you landing on your head – and that’s what makes the sport exciting to me.

“It can happen to anybody at any time. It happened to me in Tokyo, and I’m glad it didn’t happen to me this time and we get to walk away as Olympic champions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their fellow medal winners from the Province all competed for Team GB instead of Ireland: Jack McMillan of Belfast (aged 24, gold, 4x200m freestyle relay), Rebecca Shorten of Belfast (aged 30, silver, coxless four rowing) and Hannah Scott of Coleraine (aged 25, gold, quadruple sculls).

Speaking on BBC Newsline last night, McMillan talked of his friendship with Wiffen.

"We were quite young when we started to swim with eachother, and we’ve been really great mates since then.

"Its funny obviously, because we are on two different teams now – but at the end of the day we’re both from Northern Ireland and it’s great to represent our country, and hopefully we’ve done our country proud, and to share with him this moment is quite special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team GB teammates were greeted by hordes of cheering supporters at St Pancras International railway station in London as they arrived back into the UK after their medal haul in Paris.

The athletes travelled home by Eurostar following Sunday’s closing ceremony in the French capital and were told their feats had inspired the next generation.

Among those at the station to meet them was Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who shook hands with the athletes on the platform and praised them for “bringing the country together”.

The athletes, many of whom wore their medals round their necks, posed for pictures with adoring fans on the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those offering their congratulations to all six of Northern Ireland’s athletes split over both nations was First Minister Emma Little Pengelly.

She said: "Our fantastic Olympic medalists from Northern Ireland! Four golds, one silver, two bronze...

"The most successful games ever for athletes from Northern Ireland representing Team Ireland & Team GB!

"Well done to our medal winners but also to every NI athlete at the Olympic Games! You did yourselves and us all proud!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UUP MLA Robbie Butler meanwhile said: “Well done to all who competed at the Olympic Games. Special mention to all the talented athletes who competed for Team GB and Team Ireland and most especially those from Northern Ireland who did us so proud.”

Simon Rowbotham, a former content manager for the FIFA World Cup, wrote online: “Seven Olympic medals from six Northern Ireland athletes – incredible.

"More golds than Brazil, who have a population of 215 million!” (Brazil took home three golds).

In all, Ireland won seven medals, and Team GB won 65.

Speaking in the News Letter on Saturday, former Ireland rugby international Trevor Ringland said the six of them should get a "welcome party” in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We should celebrate them all,” he said. “If this was the Commonwealth Games they would be representing Northern Ireland anyway.

"I think we should celebrate the wider success of Team GB and Team Ireland athletes in general, but in particular those from NI should have their efforts recognised as they are representing us all.