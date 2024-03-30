Congregation members invited to take part in events to discuss church's role in local schools
The 'Churches in Schools' events are organised by the Transferor Representatives’ Council which administers for religion in the state mainly Protestant school sector. This is an opportunity to share current issues in relationship between Christian faith and education, and churches and schools.
The three events will take place as follows:
* Lisburn: Tuesday April 9 (10.30am-12.30pm) at T3 conference centre, Rathdown Walk, Lisburn.
* Coleraine: Wednesday April 10 (2-4pm) at New Row Presbyterian church, Coleraine.
* Enniskillen: Thursday April 11 (10.30am-12.30pm) at St Macartin's Church of Ireland cathedral halls.
The Transferor Representatives' Council oversees the appointment of 1,500 school governors, nominated by its member churches. The controlled sector includes more than 500 schools, 148,000 pupils and 8,000 teachers across Northern Ireland.