Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Addressing mourners at the start of Requiem Mass for the 28-year-old, Father Paul Fraser added that ‘the ruthlessness of those who attacked him as he sought to help his friend stands in stark contrast to Conor’s gently nature’.

The Parish Priest of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Castlederg added: “The horror of last Friday nights events have united our community and I want to welcome those of you here today in the church, outside, joining from home, and especially those from other Christian traditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Conor didn’t know the meaning of the word we often use divide – in his mind there was no division and he was a friend to all and treated everybody equally.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a community we gathered on Wednesday night and again today to support the Browne family so that they don’t have to bear this burden alone. We know that if there were more people like Conor in this community then this community would be a better place”.

In the sermon Father Fraser, addressing Conor’s family and friends said there was “no point in trying to make sense’ of what happened on the street to Conor, adding that the ‘dignity’ shown by his family ‘stands in stark contrast to actions of those who murdered him’.

The cleric said Conor’s final act on earth was one of heroism, trying to help his friend and then after he lost his life, ‘some of his organs were donated for transplant’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father Fraser said that ‘the outpouring of support for Conor was greater than evil unleashed in our town’.

Conor Browne funeral

‘We will never forget the silence of birds singing and outpouring of support (at the town vigil for Conor) which reminds us that good is more powerful than evil’.

He added: ‘The light of God’s overcomes the darkness of pain’.

He said a former teacher of Conor’s had remembered him as “a joy in the classroom, his smile made my day every day”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cleric added that whilst Conor was “loved by teachers, school was not his passion in life because he just wanted to drive tractors and cars and was farming mad”.

Conor Browne collect

He added: “Conor spent time in Australia in 2008 where he enjoyed time out there and made new friends”.

‘Conor had a huge circle of friends and many are here today and have visited the family over the last number of days,” he said.

‘We know you are all hurting today as friends were a huge part of Conor’s life and some have even travelled to be here from Australia and America, a wonderful sign of how loved Conor Browne was’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His death notice describes him as a ‘loving daddy of Cobie’, ‘beloved son of Geraldine and Matt’ and ‘much loved brother of Sinead (Mark), Seamus (Caitriona), Andrew (Stacy) and Grace’.

Conor Browne

His funeral can be watched online at St. Francis of Assisi Church.