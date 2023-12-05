With everyday living costs already so high, many will be worrying about the added cost of Christmas food and presents this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the countdown to the festive season begins, the Consumer Council is offering advice on ways to save money on food.

“Christmas should be a time of joy and celebration, but we know that for many it can also be stressful with worries about money,” said Phillippa McKeown-Brown Head of Food Policy at the Consumer Council.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know from our research that consumers are anxious about food prices and so the following tips are designed to keep food costs down.”

Food Shopping for Christmas

The Consumer Council advise tocheck use-by dates – A lot of us like to spread the cost by stocking up in advance, but you don’t want to gift your family an upset stomach.

It’s great to be prepared but you don’t want to find items have gone off by Christmas Eve.

Only buy what you need - Create a meal plan for the week and base your shopping list on this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consumer Council research found that many consumers bought too much last year which went in the food bin.

The shops only stay closed a short time these days, so resist the urge to shop for more than you need.

Fridges are less energy efficient if they are over-filled – Another reason to only plan for 2-3 days at a time.

Crowds pour into Belfast City centre for Christmas shopping

Make the most of leftovers – Love Food Hate Waste website has great guides on how to store food safely and use-up leftovers in dishes like curries and pies, which can be bulked-up with store cupboard staples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Budget- With all the Christmas special offers available, consumers have told us that even if they do set a budget, they find it hard to stick to it.

Check out our budgeting page for some useful advice https://bit.ly/CCNIbudgeting