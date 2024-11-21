Controversial new road layout in Banbridge will be ‘closely monitored’ says Department

The new road layout in the centre of Banbridge

The Department for Infrastructure has said it will ‘continuously monitor’ a controversial new road layout in Banbridge and make adjustments if necessary.

Additional signage informing motorists of the revised layout has been placed at the top of Bridge Street and on Newry Street, as it was noticed on Monday that some traffic failed to stop at these junctions.

A DfI spokesperson said: “New road layout signage has been put in place to make drivers aware of the changes and to remind them to approach with caution until users familiarise themselves with the new layout.

“These changes are designed to improve traffic flow and make the area safer for everyone.

“The introduction of two zebra crossings, and with priority given to pedestrians at the top of the slip roads, makes the entire area safer and more accessible, particularly for disabled users.

“The road layout will be continuously monitored and adjustments will be made, if appropriate. A subsequent review of the changes implemented will be undertaken by ABC Council in liaison with the department.”

Chairman of Banbridge Chamber of Commerce, Michael Donaghy, felt it was “so far, so good” for the new layout.

“I think everyone is being very cautious,” he said. “There’s been a few near mishaps, but nothing serious. As long as people take their time, we think it will probably work out okay in the long run.

“On Bridge Street you have to do a hill start a bit more than you used to, so people are finding that aspect more complicated,” Mr Donaghy added.

“But, all in all, I think it’s going alright. It’s a major change and it will take time to bed in.

“The big illuminated signs are good and they will be there for two weeks to remind people to be careful.”

DUP MP for the area, Carla Lockhart, said there had been reports of “confusion and near-misses” just days after the changes came into effect.

She commented: “Despite these changes, confusion and concern are growing, with reports of drivers struggling to navigate the new layout and pedestrians expressing unease about crossing the roads.

“It is clear that the introduction of this new layout has caused significant problems for drivers and pedestrians alike.