The controversial Wolfe Tones have revealed they are set to play their diamond anniversary concert in the SSE Arena next year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is scheduled for Sunday 6 October, 2024.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a message to their followers they say: “A diamond anniversary is very rare, even rarer still in the world of entertainment. So when an artist achieves such a remarkable milestone, it is worthy of the greatest of celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having recently announced and sold out two shows at Dublin’s 3Arena, join The Wolfe Tones with very special guests at The SSE Arena, Belfast on Sunday 06 October 2024, for a wonderful night of entertainment with the most legendary of Irish groups as they celebrate their 60th Anniversary.

"From humble beginnings in Dublin, to the hallowed halls of Carnegie Hall, New York and the Paris Olympia, The Wolfe Tones have enthralled generations of Irish music fans around the globe in their own unique style.

"Iconic, legendary, often overused superlatives, however they are never more appropriate than when referencing The Wolfe Tones.

"In a career spanning from 1964 to 2024, the group reached the summit and that’s where they have remained ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This concert promises to be a unique experience for all in attendance. You can hear the songs and ballads that created legends in their lifetimes from ‘Irish Eyes’ to ‘Grace’, ‘Streets of New York’ to ‘Let The People Sing’ at an evening that promises hit after hit!

"Joined by special guests to celebrate this amazing achievement, The Wolfe Tones guarantee a unique and once-off experience as they celebrate 60 legendary years.”