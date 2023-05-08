The people of Ulster came together on Saturday to celebrate as King Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey.
As the leaders of Northern Ireland’s five main political parties were in London to mark the occasion, and other locals were invited to see the occasion, back at home many communities have gathered together to celebrate the monarch’s Coronation.
6th May 2023 - Northern Ireland Street party on Sandy Row, south Belfast, to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
6th May 2023 - Northern Ireland Street party on Sandy Row, south Belfast, to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council King Charles Coronation Big Screen viewing in Coleraine town centre on Saturday Photo: McAuley images
pictured at the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council King Charles Coronation Big Screen viewing in Coleraine town centre on Saturday Photo: McAuley media