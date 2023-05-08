News you can trust since 1737
Coronation provided a day 'full of exceptional experiences' for Lord Lieutenant of Co Londonderry

​The coronation at Westminster Abbey has been described as a “day full of exceptional experiences,” by the King’s representative in Co Londonderry.

By Mark Rainey
Published 8th May 2023, 19:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 19:32 BST

Lord Lieutenant Mrs Alison Millar, who has been the reigning monarch’s representative since being appointed by Queen Elizabeth in May 2018, said the sense of joy in the ancient church was in sharp contrast to the funeral of the late Queen in September last year.

​“It is hard to believe that Westminster Abbey, standing for some 1,000 years, predating the Norman Conquest, is still serving its original function as a most holy place for both kings and ommunities,” Mrs Millar said.

"On entering the Abbey, I was reminded of being there for the late Queen’s funeral, the atmosphere then was as you’d have expected, very sombre. But on this day there was such a sense of joy and gladness from, probably, the most diverse congregation this Abbey has ever witnessed. It certainly reflectedthe monarchy’s wish that this coronation reflect the diverse nature of our society.“And what wonderful music! It started at 9am on the dot, well before the actual service and began with one of the best choirs in the world – The Monteverdi.

Alison Millar (right) in Westminster Abbey with Mrs Patricia Dallas BEM from ColeraineAlison Millar (right) in Westminster Abbey with Mrs Patricia Dallas BEM from Coleraine
"The Coronation Orchestra played many pieces before the Service but what meant a great deal to me, in those prefect acoustics of the Abbey, was the traditional Irish melody ‘Be thou my vision’.“I heard said that the Coronation was seen on nearly a billion people on screens and television but to be two rows from the front of the Nave aisle and watch the King, who seemed to me to be deep in thought, process up to the front of the Abbey, was an image to last a lifetime.”

Mrs Millar said the day “full of exceptional experiences” began as she crossed the River Thames on her way to the Abbey.

“Before the Service I was easily able to find Mrs Dallas BEM of Coleraine who, in recognition of her life long service to the Girls’ Brigade and her community, was in the front row seat just at the Great West Door.“On the way back across Lambeth Bridge I was hailed by Bishop Andrew Forster, The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, who said of the service, 'wasn’t that just splendid!’. I think he summed it up beautifully,” Mrs Millar added.

