Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver starring as Mother Superior in Sister Act at the Grand Opera House, Belfast

Sue, who is best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw for 23 years in Corrie, said Sister Act has been going “really well”.

"We’ve sold out every night, we’ve had standing ovations every night and everyone’s loving it. It’s a feelgood show, very funny and a great night out. It’s so nice to look down and see everybody smiling back at you. The audiences in Belfast have been great.”

Based on Emile Ardolino’s 1992 American comedy film starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act is built around the story of Deloris Van Cartier (played by West End star Landi Oshinowo) a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Placed under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she shouldn’t be found – a convent! Encouraged to help the struggling choir, she helps her fellow sisters find their true voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Describing the character she plays, Sue said: “She’s a very traditional Mother Superior. She rules with a firm hand. When she meets Deloris, who is under the witness protection scheme, it’s a meeting of these two worlds, which really do collide. It’s a really nice progression, watching their relationship evolve.”

It’s a return to the stage for Sue after 30 years.

"I am just really happy that I’m back doing theatre – it’s my first love, it’s where I started. What was scary for me was that I only had four and a half days rehearsal, whereas normally you’d have five weeks. I just had one run-through with the cast before I went on, so I’m pretty proud of myself. That was a few weeks ago and now I’m just enjoying it and into it.”

Sue said she had her hair cut into a short style for the role.

"I didn’t have to cut if off, but it makes life a lot easier underneath the habit. I don’t have to think about it, so that’s good. The habit is quite warm, theatres can be quite cold places, and it’s heavy.”

Sue, who has family in Northern Ireland, has been here several times, but so far hasn’t had a chance to see much of Belfast.

"After the show I go back to my hotel and I sleep as much as possible, as it is quite tiring. But a couple of us (the cast) might hire a car and take a drive around. I’ll be showing them places.”

Sue, who was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, will be returning to Loose Women as a guest panellist and Coronation Street in June, however, she is tight-lipped about what’s next for Eileen.

“I wish I knew. I have no idea, I’m out of contact at the minute, so I’ve no idea until I get back what will be on the cards.”