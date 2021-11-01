Coronavirus NI: Ten more die bringing death toll to 2,715

The details have been published by the Department of Health this afternooon.

This means a total of 2,715 people have now died with the deadly virus.

This can be divided into 1,476 men men and 1,238 women.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are now 36 people fighting the virus in ICU in NI - and a total of 326 patients with COVID-19 in our hospitals.

There are now 48 people with the virus in NI nursing homes.