‘Corrie’ and ‘Last Of The Summer Wine’ star Brown dies at 82

Rotherham-born Brown (pictured) first found fame in Ken Loach’s 1969 film ‘Kes’, based on Barry Hines’ novel, and became one of the most well-known comedians of his generation.

He also appeared in ground-breaking comedy programmes ‘The Comedians’ and ‘The Wheeltappers And Shunters Social Club’.

His manager, Lee Morgan, tweeted: “It is with a heavy heart I share the news the very talented Comedian & Actor Duggie Brown passed away this morning with his wife Jackie by his side.

Comedian and Actor Duggie Brown

“What an honour it was to work with Duggie. A born entertainer who loved his profession. RIP Duggie Brown. We love & salute you.”

During a career spanning more than five decades, Brown was a stalwart of comedy, documentaries and dramas, appearing in ‘All Creatures Great And Small,’ ‘Heartbeat’, ‘Hotel Babylon’, ‘EastEnders’, ‘Holby City’ and ‘My Brother’s Keeper’.

On hearing the news, actor Neil Hurst said it was a “sad day”.

He tweeted: “Beyond sad to hear that my ol’ pal Duggie Brown has passed away.

“One of my very first telly jobs was with Duggie back in 1997 and I was lucky to appear in so many shows with him since. Genuinely one of the nicest and funniest guys in the business.”