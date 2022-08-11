Council backs planet trail despite objections

The ‘Our Place in Space’ sculpture trail, currently in England, was approved by elected members at Ards and North Down Council’s recent meeting of its planning committee.
A number of objection letters had been sent from locals.
The proposal involves six sculptural artworks of the sun and planets, a new footpath and access to the coastal path, and associated works all at the grounds of the Ulster Transport Museum, Bangor Road, Holywood. None of the statutory consultees objected to the plan.
Several neighbours, however, complained that safety issues would be caused by the new access gate to the coastal path, which would be beside a bottleneck at the single file part of Seafront Road. Residents said it would compound serious visitor parking issues at Seafront Road and Glen Road.
A collaboration between Northern Ireland artist, illustrator and writer Oliver Jeffers, the Nerve Centre in Londonderry, the NI Science Festival, National Museums NI and others led to the commissioning of the epic sculpture of the solar system, which is currently at Cambridge in England. The trail was previously in Londonderry and Belfast, and is scheduled for north Down in the autumn.
‘Our Place in Space’ is part of the ‘Unlocked’ programme, funded by the UK government.
The Ards and North Down Council planning report recommended approval, stating: “The proposed sculptures will allow for a better visitor experience, with potential for additional revenue, thus helping to sustain this existing regional tourism attraction.”