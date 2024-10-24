Council looking at £150,000 bill for a new statue of late Queen Elizabeth in Bangor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ards and North Down Borough Council is facing a potential bill of up to £150,000 to erect a statue to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Marine Gardens in Bangor.

Elected members at a council committee meeting in Newtownards have agreed to look at erecting a landmark sculpture to memorialise the late monarch, despite receiving recommendations from council officers to look at cheaper options.

Councillors were given four options by officers, a landmark sculpture, a simple stone sculpture, a plaque with an inscription, and a horticultural installation. Council officers recommended elected representatives choose between the simple stone sculpture and a plaque.

The officer’s report on the matter states: “Simple stone sculptures can have commemorative inserts on the face. The council have acquired these types of sculptures in the past (e.g. for the NI Centenary) at a cost of £4,000 to £6,000.

“A plaque with an inscription, and picture made from materials sympathetic to the area in which it is placed, can cost £2,000 to £3,000 This option has the potential to be in keeping with another council notice of motion to rename Marine Gardens in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.”

Regarding option one, which was approved by elected representatives, the report states: “A landmark sculpture, i.e. a major installation of significance and size can be lifelike or abstract, and can also be expensive.

“Brief research online found the cost of the following: a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, Rutland, 2024, at £125,000, a statue of Prince Phillip, Cambridge University, 2014, at £150,000, and a statue Greta Thunberg, University of Winchester, 2021 at £24,000.

“Landmark sculptures, whilst more impactful, carry reputational risk. Many sculptures of this nature attract criticism for their perceived lack of likeness to the subject.

“It should be noted that the council has agreed to a major art piece installation for Marine Gardens to be produced by internationally renowned artist Colin Davidson.

“There is the potential that a landmark memorial sculpture could clash with this art piece, or that the art piece could take away from the significance of the memorial sculpture, given its size and scale at approximately six metres tall and four metres wide.

“It should also be noted that existing sculptures, the Pastie Man and the Voyager, are planned to return to the Marine Gardens post-redevelopment.”

Elected representatives did not discuss a budget but opted for council officers to return with a paper looking at potential plans within the scope of option one.

At the Corporate Services Committee meeting, Independent Unionist Councillor Wesley Irvine, who proposed option one, said: “We have to have something that is fitting for Her Majesty. I don’t think the options two, three and four would necessarily do that.

“There is mention of the Marine Gardens piece by the artist Colin Davidson – there is no prior public consultation on that. That is a sort of fait accompli given to this council in terms of the investment.”

DUP Councillor Jennifer Gilmore said: “I do think it is important that we recognise the significance of the memorial to Queen Elizabeth in that area.

“The centenary stone for the Northern Ireland centenary had its place but I think to put something of that size and scale would be a bit of an insult. I am not in favour of the option of a plaque on its own, I think that is entirely unfitting.”

UUP Alderman Philip Smith said: “There may be something else that we could look at that could have the status (of a statue) and be attractive, and be a noticeable part of the area, without being a lifesize statue of Her Majesty, of which I think numerous exist in Northern Ireland.