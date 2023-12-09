‘Over the past five years, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has implemented a review and upgrade of Christmas illuminations throughout the district’

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has responded after experts name one of their Christmas trees among Britain's worst, stating ‘the standard of the displays are increasing year on year’.

Last week London-based Christmas tree firm Pines and Needles named the tree from Newry among Britain’s worst top 10 of all time.

Back in 2017, residents in Newry were less than impressed by their Council’s festive offering on Hill Street which was slammed for its poor decorations and limited festive lighting.

Newry Mourne and Down District Council has confirmed a strategy to upgrade trees and illumination in a cycle basis with new features renewed in a small number of areas each year and are delighted that the standard of the displays are increasing year on year. Pictured is the Newry 2017 Christmas tree which experts have name among Britain's top 10 worst

However, since then, Newry Council officials have given their tree a huge makeover in answer to calls from residents who had labelled it bland in 2017.

In response, a Council official stated: “Over the past five years, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has implemented a review and upgrade of Christmas illuminations throughout the district.

“Festive lighting enhances the main commercial centres, attracting footfall into the towns’ and city’s shopping districts in the lead up to Christmas. Planning for Christmas illuminations begins in the first quarter of each calendar year, with many weeks of work by Council officers to ensure all street illuminations and trees are in place and operational through the Christmas period.

