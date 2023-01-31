Formed in 1973, the Greenfinches enabled women to join the Ulster Defence Regiment. Their formation received Royal Assent on the July 18, 1973 – the first case of complete integration of males and females in a British military unit by almost 20 years.

Former mayor Glenn Barr, who is the council’s veterans champions, said: “I was delighted to bring this notice of motion to council to not only honour women who have served their country but more specifically the women who became Greenfinches of the Ulster Defence Regiment Conspicuous Gallantry Cross.”

He said it was about recognising the Greenfinches on their 50th anniversary, whether or not some permanent memorial was made to the women or formal event, Mr Barr said that would only be done if it is something that the group wanted.

Greenfinches prepare first day cover for the 10th anniversary of the UDR. Pacemaker Press Intl. 1st April 1980.

Mr Barr added: “The initial recruitment drive attracted over 530 female applications whose enlistment, started on September 16, 1973.

"Whilst on patrol the Greenfinches were not armed, patrolling alongside their male counterparts.

“Let us remember back in 1973, it was a completely different time. Life was extremely different back then.”

He continued: “The significant contribution that these brave ladies made in the defeat of terrorism in Northern Ireland I don’t believe has been appreciated enough and I believe that 50 years on since the formation of the Greenfinches, we as a borough should be showing our appreciation to the bravest of the brave.”

The first woman to enlist was Private Lyn Bulgin who would later become a Warrant Officer.

Such was society at that time, a married woman's husband had to sign a form to indicate his permission before she could be enlisted.

Women of all ranks in the UDR were referred to as 'Greenfinches' and four would be killed between 1974 and 1992 – Eva Martin, Jean Leggett, Ann Hearst and Heather Kerrigan.