Council to fly rainbow flag to mark Pride Day

The rainbow flag will be flown at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Mossley Mill headquarters and Antrim Civic Centre on Saturday to mark Pride Day.

Earlier this week DUP councillors, including the party’s first openly gay elected representative Alison Bennington, opposed an Alliance Party motion calling for the flag to be flown at both locations in a show of support for the borough’s LGBTQ+ community. But the motion passed with backing from Alliance, Sinn Fein, SDLP and some Ulster Unionist representatives.

The council said it couldn’t confirm the outcome of the vote taken at Monday’s meeting as it could still be challenged during the so-called “call-in period”.

“The call-in period for this matter ended at noon on August 1,” a council spokesman said. “No call-in requests were received in respect of this matter.”