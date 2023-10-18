Council urged to supply health and safety policies after Co Antrim bonfire death

​Mid and East Antrim Council has been asked to supply health and safety policies around loyalist bonfires to a coroner ahead of an inquest into the death of a man in Larne.

The funeral of John Steele, the Larne man who fell to his death from the top of a 50-foot pyre in Antiville, passes the bonfire site.

John Steele, 37, died following an incident at a pyre in the Antiville area of the town on July 9 2022.

It happened on land owned by the council, but the bonfire was built by the local community.

The bonfire, which was estimated to be over 50ft tall, was taken down and the remnants later set alight at a vigil for the window cleaner and father-of-two.

The fires are traditionally ignited on the eve of the "Twelfth of July" - a day when members of Protestant loyal orders parade to commemorate the Battle of Boyne in 1690.

In the past, there have been attempts by Belfast City Council to stop some bonfires built on land it owns where it had concerns.

In 2021, it hired contractors to remove a pyre at the Bloomfield Walkway site in the east of the city, an action which sparked disorder.

An inquest is set to start into Mr Steele's death on December 15 at Banbridge court house. At a pre-inquest review on Tuesday, coroner Joe McCrisken said at this stage the council was listed as an attendee, and not as an interested person.

The council can apply to become an interested person in the proceedings.

That status would allow the council to respond within the inquest to any potential criticism of their policies.

A witness list and statements from witnesses have been prepared, and footage from police body worn cameras has been requested.

Mr McCrisken asked for the council to supply him with copies of any health and safety policies regarding bonfires in general, and particularly the bonfire at which Mr Steele died, and any risk assessments or event applications.

He also requested any other potentially relevant information, such as communication with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service or other agencies regarding the safety and risk assessment of the bonfire.