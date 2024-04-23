Countdown is on for Downe Hospital's counsultant psychiatrist as he takes on quarter final challenge of popular quiz show
Dr Finnerty, a consultant psychiatrist at Downe Hospital, has already competed in eight episodes of the show securing a place in the quarter finals next month, saying how he would have always tuned into the show as a schoolkid.
When Northern Ireland’s own Colin Murray took over as host, Mark, from Newry, decided to apply.
“Somehow I found myself filling in an application form and then you forget about it, until five months later I got an email asking if I’d like to do an audition for the show,” said Mark.
“That was back in October 2023 and the episodes were screened in January of this year.”
Countdown was the first show to appear on Channel 4 in 1982 and has been a popular, cult show ever since. Contestants on the generation-spanning quiz show pit their wits against their rivals’ vowels, consonants and numbers, while the iconic Countdown clock ticks down.
Filmed in Manchester, Mark said the process went by in an “anxious blur!”
“I go back in May for the quarter finals and I’m looking forward to it.”
Mark’s advice to anyone who might be sitting at home watching the show thinking of applying is to “just do it.”
“After years of thinking ‘I can do that’ I decided to apply. It has been such a good experience and the Countdown team are as lovely as you see on screen.”
Countdown is on Channel 4.
