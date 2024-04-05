Country music legends pay tribute to 'one of life's real gentlemen' following death of Crawford Bell

Crawford Bell on stage

Nathan Carter said he is saddened by the news, describing his fellow artist in a social media post as “one of the nicest musicians I ever worked with and a true professional”.

George Jones said he was informed of Mr Bell’s death just before going on stage on Thursday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Another shining star in the world of Northern Ireland's music has left us..Crawford was a member of Clubsound for a short time during the Railway Bar years...he brought so much talent to the band...later on we worked for 21 years together in the Waterfront Hall with ‘Do you come here often’, where he played a very important part as the leader of the Galaxy Showband."

Mr Jones added: “You have certainly left an incredible mark on the Northern Ireland music scene dear friend...and much more! Memories are for always buddy!!..that's for sure.”

Also on Facebook, Shauna McStravock also said she was “saddened to hear the passing of one of the best musicians I’ve had the pleasure in working with!”

She added: “Rest in peace Crawford Bell! You were a true gent and will be sadly missed!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoter Malcolm McDowell described Mr Bell, who lived in Carryduff near Belfast, as “one of life’s real gentlemen,” and added: “A truly generous, inspirational, talented, humble and caring human being. Crawford you'll be very sadly missed by everyone in the music industry who all looked up to and held you in the highest esteem and with the utmost respect.”

Brendan Quinn said his good friend had been due to join him for his own 60th anniversary gigs in June this year but had pulled out due to failing health.

“Crawford was a brilliant musician who covered many genres but most of all he was a true gentleman. My sincere condolences to his family and close friends and may his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Broadcaster Robin Elliott said Mr Bell was a “true gentleman who will be missed by everyone in the music industry”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Doyle (Farmer Dan) said: “I’m saddened to learn of the passing of another one of our great icons in music in Crawford Bell a quiet unassuming gentleman who had done it all , toured the world with some of the greats and still remained humble and true, always had time for conversation with everyone. May his soul rest in peace.”

Billy Kennedy, senior News Letter journalist and the paper's American country music correspondent paid his own tribute.

He said: "Crawford Bell was an absolute gentleman, a highly accomplished musician who I worked with regularly in promoting country music shows through the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s in church halls, Orange halls, and civic centres and seaside venues across Northern Ireland.

"Crawford emerged in the Northern Ireland music scene early 1970s with a country band called California Brakemen. They were a group who played a lot of Merle Haggard and George Jones traditional brand of American country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Crawford was lead musician in the band and later when he went solo and formed his own group. He played alongside some of the top names, including Van Morrison.

"Crawford had his own recording studio at the back of his Hillsborough Road, Carryduff, There, he recorded albums for the top country performers as well as gospel and pop.

"He toured for most of a decade with Daniel O'Donnell, and his band as a backing singer, taking in tours to the United States and Canada.

"He was a man who always had a very courteous and quiet demeanor; music was a natural talent. My deepest sympathy is extended to Crawford's wife Hazel and family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bell was awarded an MBE in the December 2022 honours list.

A notice on the Funeral Times website says Mr Bell died peacefully at his home in Carryduff on April 4.

He is described as the “dearly loved husband of Hazel, much-loved father of Owen and Warren, devoted grandfather of Sophia, Caitlin, Grace and Elliot and a dear brother of Sloan.”

The notice adds: “A celebration of his life will be held in Carryduff Presbyterian Church on Monday 8 April 2024 at 2pm, interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

“Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research c/o Norman McBriar & Son Funeral Directors, 37 Saintfield Mill, Saintfield, BT24 7FH.