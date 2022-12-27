County Antrim craftswoman’s pride at making glass sculpture fit for future king

Colleen Douglas, a 54-year-old mother-of-two from Carrickfergus, regularly scans the beaches around the town's historic Norman castle, Scotch Quarter and Boneybefore for glass fragments. Earlier this year, William and Kate were presented with the artwork, The Tree Of Life, during a visit to the town.

The tree featured green glass alongside three red apples to symbolise the royal couple's three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Mrs Douglas said: "I have been making jewellery since I was a child, since I was about seven. "I started making things from sea glass a few years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have so many beaches in Carrickfergus so there is an abundance of sea glass. "People throw away glass and it gets broken into tiny different shapes and bits. "The sea then smooths it, it takes away all the jagged bits, and it is absolutely gorgeous then.

Craftswoman Colleen Douglas who creates jewellery and art from bits of broken glass washed up on beaches in Co Antrim, who has described her excitement after one of her pieces was presented to the Prince and Princess of Wales during a Royal visit to Carrickfergus earlier this year. Picture date: Tuesday December 13 2021.

"The thing I like about it is that every single piece is different. It makes for unique jewellery." She added: "It could be beer bottles, plates, Delft... you find so many things.

"I don't have to do anything to it, the sea does all the work. I just mount it into the piece." She said she was contacted by Mid and East Antrim Council earlier this year about making a piece for a special visit, but was not told who would receive it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They just told me they wanted the tree and they wanted it with three apples on it. Up until then the tree had just been the green glass. "The three apples were the clue. We guessed it was a royal and we guessed it would be for William and Kate and the three kids."

She added: "I was told William and Kate really loved it. It is quite intricate and they remarked on the amount of work. "Then there was a letter sent from Kensington Palace to the council which thanked me for making it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bits of broken glass washed up on beaches in Co Antrim, by Craftswoman Colleen Douglas who creates jewellery and art has described her excitement after one of her, Tree of Life, pieces was presented to the Prince and Princess of Wales during a Royal visit to Carrickfergus. Picture date: Tuesday December 13 2021.