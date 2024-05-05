Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A convoy of trucks drove into town last week and set up camp for several days to film a three part series – called ‘Ellis’ – starring three-time Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke.

Pupils from Dromore Nursery School even had a brush with stardom as Clarke waved animatedly to them as they streamed past her in the town square on Wednesday.

They were enjoying a trip to the town library upstairs while she was filming in the town hall facilities downstairs.

Actress Sharon D Clarke with the Best Actress in a Musical award at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2019. She is the star of the new Channel 5 police drama Ellis, which was filming in Dromore Co Down. Photo: PA

It is rumoured that the filming had to repaint the door of the town hall blue for some reason - but perhaps that mystery will be solved when the show airs.

Local residents stopped to stare while filming took place in the square for much of the afternoon.

And Dromore residents will also be able to see another picturesque country road in the series as they spent much of one day filming on Park Road about two miles outside the town.

The road was blocked off, except for local traffic, for much of the day.

One rural road outside Dromore was closed off for a day for filming.

The film crew – consisting of a dozen or so trucks and trailers and a double decker bus in the grounds of First Dromore Presbyterian Church.

The three-part series will follow DCI Ellis, played by Clarke (Showtrial, Lost Boys, Fairies, Rocketman), a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations.

Each two-hour episode sees Ellis – accompanied by her right-hand man DS Harper, played by Andrew Gower (The Winter King, Carnival Row, Outlander) – arrive at a different police station, where she has to win over the local detectives and immerse herself in the cases she has come to solve.

Ellis is a first-class murder detective, with a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it.

Filming for the Channel 5 drama took place in Dromore town square.

The show was ordered for Channel 5 by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer at Paramount UK and Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor of Drama at Channel 5 and Paramount+.

Both also serve as executive producers for the series.

Sebastian Cardwell, said of the production: “Ellis is a brilliant addition to our scripted slate, and we are thrilled to be working with the teams at Acorn TV and Company Pictures on this gripping new series. I can’t wait to see the incredible Sharon D Clarke bring DCI Ellis to life.”

Michele Buck, CEO, Company Pictures added: “Company Pictures are proud and delighted to be creating a new detective series for Channel 5 and Acorn with funding from Northern Ireland Screen, in association with All3Media International."

It is understood Ellis is still filming in other NI locations and will air on Channel 5 and Acorn TV later this year.

A few weeks ago it was revealed that the latest Hollywood Blockbuster to film at Tollymore Forest Park was 'How To Train Your Dragon'.