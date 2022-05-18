Covid-19 daily dashboard coming to end - but positive infection estimates still published weekly

The Department of Health (DoH) today announced the cessation of the COVID-19 Daily Dashboard of Statistics - and changes to the frequency of other COVID-19 related statistical outputs.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 2:36 pm

Health Minister Robin Swann said that the Test, Trace and Protect Strategy involving a more proportionate and targeted approach to test and trace took effect on April 22.

He said this decision prompted a review of the data and analyses.

The review found that changes to testing policy and behaviour mean daily totals of reported COVID-19 cases no longer provide a comprehensive indication of prevalence in the community.

Covid test centres are to close

In a statement the Department of Health said that following a review of the published data, it has been decided that the daily dashboard of COVID-19 statistics will cease to be published after this Friday, 20 May.

But there will continue to be a weekly COVID-19 infection survey based on positivity estimates. They said this provides a more reliable indicator of prevalence than reported positive cases.

The Department will also now be publishing statistics on COVID-19 Admissions and Inpatients on a weekly basis.

