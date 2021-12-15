Covid: Infections soar to 2,156 and death toll hits 2,936

That means a total of 2,936 have now died with the virus in our hospitals.

Meanwhile a total of 21 have died with the virus in the last seven days.

According to the dashboard 2,156 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

That number rises to 12,166 for the last seven days.

There are now 315 patients being treated for Covid in our hospitals - 32 of that number being treated in ICU.

NI hospitals are currently sitting at 107% capacity.

And there are now 32 confirmed Covid outbreaks in NI Care Homes.

A Covid-19 ward

