Crawford Bell a 'generous and humble man' despite exceptional talent, mourners hear

Crawford Bell on stage

Mr Bell died peacefully at home on April 4, aged 80, following a battle with cancer.

He had originally been diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2011 but had made a good recovery and was working as hard as ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he became ill again in 2019 and this time his lungs also became affected. Despite having to deal with deteriorating health, he continued performing and was on stage with Van Morrison as recently as November last year.

He was awarded an MBE in the December 2022 honours list for his services to music.

His fellow country music performers and broadcasters were among those packed into Carryduff Presbyterian Church on Monday to hear sons Owen and Warren pay their own emotional tributes to a much-loved father.

Rev Alistair Smyth described Mr Bell as “one of nature’s gentlemen”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Smyth said: “A gentleman in both senses of the word. Gentle in his manner and in his disposition, and a gentleman in his politeness and in his consideration of others”.

He added: “We give thanks for a singer with a velvet voice. A vocalist, a musician, a trumpet player, a guitarist, a recording engineer and much, much more. And yet with it all, a humble man.

"We give thanks to God for a devoted husband, a good father, a kindly father-in-law, and grandfather, and brother and a friend to many”.

A special tribute was also paid to Crawford’s wife Hazel “for all the love you gave to Crawford both in health and in sickness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bell’s sons said he lived his life with “stength and dignity, love and kindness, music joy and laughter,” and was a “wonderful example of how to treat people with respect, kindness, patience and compassion”.

The service opened with one of Crawford’s favourite hymns, The Old Rugged Cross, and closed with another favourite, Abide With Me.

In between there was a performance of The Old Lamplighter and a recital of the poem He is Gone. "You can shed tears that he is gone, or you can smile because he has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that he'll come back, or you can open your eyes and see all he's left."

A funeral notice described Mr Bell as the “dearly loved husband of Hazel, much-loved father of Owen and Warren, devoted grandfather of Sophia, Caitlin, Grace and Elliot and a dear brother of Sloan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When news of his passing spread, Nathan Carter said he was saddened by the news, describing his fellow artist in a social media post as “one of the nicest musicians I ever worked with and a true professional”.

Daniel O’Donnell said: "I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Crawford Bell.

"Crawford was a very talented musician and singer. Along with Trionagh Allen and Leon Mc Crum he provided the backing vocals for many of my recordings starting in 1987.

“He also toured with us for a number of years. He was an absolute gentleman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of Majella and myself i extend our sympathies to his wife Hazel and all his family and friends at this sad time.

“Rest in peace Crawford.”

George Jones said: “Another shining star in the world of N Ireland's music has left us..Crawford was a member of Clubsound for a short time during the Railway Bar years...he brought so much talent to the band...later on we worked for 21 years together in the Waterfront Hall with ‘Do you come here often’, where he played a very important part as the leader of the Galaxy Showband."

Mr Jones added: “You have certainly left an incredible mark on the N.Ireland music scene dear friend...and much more! Memories are for always buddy!!..that's for sure.”

Mr Bell was awarded an MBE in the December 2022 honours list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on Facebook, Shauna McStravock also said she was “saddened to hear the passing of one of the best musicians I’ve had the pleasure in working with!”

She added: “Rest in peace Crawford Bell! You were a true gent and will be sadly missed!”

Promoter Malcolm McDowell described Mr Bell as “one of life’s real gentlemen,” and added: “A truly generous, inspirational, talented, humble and caring human being. Crawford you'll be very sadly missed by everyone in the music industry who all looked up to and held you in the highest esteem and with the utmost respect.”

Broadcaster Robin Elliott said Mr Bell was a “true gentleman who will be missed by everyone in the music industry”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Doyle (Farmer Dan) said: “I’m saddened to learn of the passing of another one of our great icons in music in Crawford Bell a quiet unassuming gentleman who had done it all , toured the world with some of the greats and still remained humble and true, always had time for conversation with everyone. May his soul rest in peace.”

Billy Kennedy, senior News Letter journalist and the paper's American country music correspondent, paid his own tribute.

He said: "Crawford Bell was an absolute gentleman, a highly accomplished musician who I worked with regularly in promoting country music shows through the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s in church halls, Orange halls, and civic centres and seaside venues across Northern Ireland.

"Crawford emerged in the Northern Ireland music scene early 1970s with a country band called California Brakemen They were a group who played a lot of Merle Haggard and George Jones traditional brand of American country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Crawford was lead musician in the band and later when he went solo and formed his own group. He played alongside some of the top names, including Van Morrison.

"Crawford had his own recording studio at the back of his Hillsborough Road, Carryduff, There, he recorded albums for the top country performers as well as gospel and pop.

"He toured for most of a decade with Daniel O'ODonnell and his band as a backing singer.