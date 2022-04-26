Credit Union seeking new board members

The search is on for some new directors to further strengthen the Board of Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union and ensure the long term success and sustainability of this vital local service.

Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union, which is based at The Raglan, 20-24 Queen Street, in Ballymena is building on nearly 30 years of experience.

Manager Tracy Wallace said: “We are very proud of our track record, offering vital services to an increasingly diverse set of members in the local area.

“Our board of directors plays a key role by setting our strategic direction, managing risk, overseeing performance, and ‘setting the tone’ to ensure we stay safe, secure and well run.”

Over the past 29 years, directors have come from all walks of life, which is important in having a board that understands its members and has the ability to deliver current and new services.

Board members are volunteers and, while they don’t receive any remuneration, they get structured induction and training, and any authorised expenses are reimbursed.

According to Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union, it takes a diverse set of brains to develop a good strategy, spot risks that emerge, and take decisions that manage the risk to ensure the continued delivery and development of services.

It states: “Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union will never lose its community ethos. While staying loyal to our roots, we know that a balance of ‘head and heart’ will give us the best results.

“We are seeking new board members, people with real integrity, who can meet the following criteria:

A member, or will become a member of Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union, which requires that you live or work within the common bond area & share our ethos as a community based financial cooperative; As a regulated entity, all Directors must be approved by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority; Committed to attend and actively contribute to monthly board meetings, and committees as required; Able to demonstrate knowledge and skills in at least one of the following: Financial oversight, Corporate governance, Marketing and social media, Legal matters for Credit Unions, Business development, Prepared to continue to learn in the role of board member, to respect the contribution of colleagues, and to challenge with positive intent in the boardroom.”

A structured induction and ongoing training in the role will be given.

To make an appointment for an informal chat about the role, contact Joy Allen at Leading Governance: [email protected]

An Expression of Interest form can be downloaded from leadinggovernance.com

(https://leadinggovernance.com/blog/resources/slemish-n-tha-braid-credit-union-expression-of-interest-form/)