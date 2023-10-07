Creeslough community to mark anniversary of deadly service station blast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four men, three women and three young people, ranging in age from five to 59, died in the blast that took place in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough on the afternoon of Friday October 7 last year.

Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, fashion student Jessica Gallagher, Celtic fan Martin McGill, Sydney native James O'Flaherty, shop worker Martina Martin, carpenter Hugh 'Hughie' Kelly and 14-year-old Leona Harper were killed in the explosion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A commemoration and remembrance service will be held at 3pm on Saturday at the site of the tragedy.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of An Garda Siochana walks towards the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal where ten people were killed. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022.

A vigil mass is also to take place at 7.30pm at St Michael's Church to remember those who died and those who were injured, and to thank the first responders to the scene.

The rescue and recovery effort, involving members of the community and emergency services on both sides of the border, was praised and sympathies were shared from across the world in the aftermath of the explosion.

A year on, no update has been given publicly on what caused the explosion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irish police previously said the incident was being treated as a tragic accident, with a gas leak considered as one possibility.

An Garda Siochana said ahead of the anniversary that its investigation was continuing "as expeditiously as possible".

It said that over 1,350 lines of inquiry had been actioned and more than 900 statements had been taken.

Various Garda agencies are involved in the investigation and are being assisted by the Norwegian company Det Norske Veritas, which specialises in investigating and testing energy systems.