Fr John Joe Duffy knew eight of the ten families bereaved in Friday’s tragedy in Co Donegal, which has caused international reverberations.

"The initial shock is starting to wear off, the bodies have been brought home this night and the wakes have started and you are seeing the reality of it now," he told the News Letter.

The first two funerals are today, those of Jessica Gallagher, 24, and Martin McGill, 49.

Parish priest Father John Joe Duffy at St Michael's church in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where they have opened a book of condolence for the victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station on Friday.

"The consolation we are getting is the whole tidal wave of support that is coming from us first from our own community and then from further afield.

"I am just off the phone with [Church of Ireland] Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Bishop Andrew Forester, who just rang me to see if there was anything he could do for me, and he prayed with me on the phone which left me feeling really strengthened."

He has also been visited by senior Catholic clerics Archbishop Eamon Martin and Bishop Alan McGuckian.

"The support of people from all around the world is so much appreciated by all the people, from Pope Francis to King Charles and Queen consort, who have sent a message of support and condolences to the President of Ireland."

The support from Northern Ireland was apparent at the scene of the tragedy to assist Irish emergency services, he noted. The Irish Coastguard helicopters were supported by the NI Air Ambulance.

"We had the Fire Service from Belfast coming to help, the specialist search teams with the dogs and and the Urban Search and Rescue team from Belfast. The way the services blended in so well and the way with the locals that whole cooperation was extraordinary."

A doctor at Letterkenny hospital said her faith in humanity was restored by the response, he added. "For example, by two off duty paramedics from Northern Ireland jumping into their car and coming here to help."

He also commended the support from Dunfanaghy Church of Ireland rector Rev Canon David Skuce and Kerrykeel Presbyterian Minister Rev Susan Moore who arrived the night of the explosion to walk the area with him. Church of Ireland Bishop Andrew Forester also came down on Sunday and walked the area with him and Bishop McGuckian, he added.

The message of support from the British royal family was much appreciated by Creeslough, he added.

"It is very heartening for us to hear that King Charles - who has recently been bereaved himself with the loss of mother - is thinking of us in our grief. It means so very much to us because so many of our people have such links with the UK."

Asked how his faith is coping with the tragedy and how he can continue to minister in the face of it, he replied that the greatest consolation his community are getting right now is two fold.

"From prayer and community, from their faith in God and community," he said. "I see God very much in the midst of this."

The priest sees “God's love” in the hands and arms of people working together at this time and "when they are reaching out to each other, holding on to each other and hugging each other".

People are coming together nightly to pray, he said.

"The masses and prayers we have had here each night – people are coming from the very youngest to the very oldest – people are very much clinging to their faith.

"People who do not pray are supported by community and those who do pray are supported by their faith and prayer and God. And I believe God is carrying me through this."

Church of Ireland Bishop Andrew Forster prayed with him yesterday afternoon. “He prayed with me over the phone – and I felt such a peace thereafter, because I was very emotional throughout the day."

He found Sunday difficult, he said, because he had known and ministered to so many of those who died.