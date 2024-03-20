Wor. Bro. Rev’d Rodney Beacom pictured at the ‘Crossing the Line’ DVD launch in Fivemiletown. (Picture by Graham Baalham-Curry)

Rev Rodney Beacom is minister of Lisbellaw, Lisnaskea, Maguiresbridge and Newtownbutler Presbyterian Churches and has launched "Crossing the Line", which has been billed as a "powerful film with a strong message".

Rev Beacom is also a deputy grand chaplain of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the county grand chaplain of County Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge, and a member of Lisbellaw True Blues LOL 315.

In the new film, the Orange Institution - as a "proud, cultural, and faith-based tradition" - plays a central role.

The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson; Wor. Bro. Rev’d Rodney Beacom; and County Fermanagh County Grand Master, Rt Wor. Bro. Mervyn Byres pictured at the ‘Crossing the Line’ DVD launch in Fivemiletown. (Picture by Graham Baalham-Curry)

It was while serving in the Royal Ulster Constabulary Reserve that Rev Beacom and his colleagues narrowly escaped death during a terrorist ambush.

It is at this "fork in the road" of Rev Beacom's personal life that his testimony of his life-affirming relationship with God begins, and it has powered his mission of faith.

Rev Beacom said: “The widespread terrorist campaign of death and destruction that spread across Northern Ireland from 1969, for 30 years, impacted everybody, young and old, who lived here, and further afield, during that time.

“At the end of those 30 years over 3,700 people had been murdered, more than 47,500 injured, and an untold number of people traumatised.

Ballinamallard Accordion Band played to a full house at the ‘Crossing the Line’ DVD launch in Fivemiletown. (Picture by Graham Baalham-Curry)

“I was one of the injured, and 'Crossing the Line' is my story of how the Troubles impacted me, my brush with death, and how in Christ Jesus I crossed the line and received new and everlasting life in Him.”

The film was launched at a special event held in The Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown, on Tuesday night (March 19).

To obtain a copy of Crossing the Line, contact Stuart Brooker, deputy grand secretary, Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, by phoning 07968 738491 or emailing [email protected]