Crowd gathered in Dublin city centre for non-existent Halloween parade

Gardai intervened to disperse a large crowd that had gathered on Dublin's main thoroughfare for a non-existent Halloween parade.

Groups congregated on O'Connell Street on Halloween night after posts online suggested there would be a spectacle there from 7pm .

Just before 8pm , Gardai posted on social media site X to appeal to people to leave.

The An Garda Siochana account said: "Please be advised that contrary to information being circulated online, no Halloween parade is scheduled to take place in Dublin City Centre this evening or tonight.

"All those gathered on O'Connell Street in expectation of such a parade are asked to disperse safely."

It asked people to share the message and said officers would be patrolling O'Connell Street if assistance was needed.