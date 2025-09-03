Crowds bid farewell to Orangeman and Irish Guards major Robert James Wilmont at funeral in Bushmills

Members of the Irish Guards and their mascot accompany the coffin of Major Wilmont today

Crowds of people have turned out to bid farewell to a former major in the Irish Guards.

Bushmills man Robert James Wilmont MBE died on Tuesday, August 26, at Altnagelvin Hospital.

He was aged in his early 60s, and had spent over four decades in the Irish Guards.

He was a member of Portballintrae Orange Lodge, LOL 1142, and had also been a member of the Giant’s Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band.

Major Wilmont (posted online by Giant's Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band)

A post on the Royal British Legion’s Republic of Ireland page described him as “a true gentleman and dedicated Guardsman, he’ll be missed by everyone who had the privilege to know him”.

A service of thanksgiving for his life was held at Dunluce Presbyterian Church in Bushmills this afternoon.

Crowds braved the rain to line the street of the north Antrim village, and soldiers carried his Union Flag-draped coffin to the graveside.

A message from his lodge said: “He was a loyal and faithful member of our lodge, a tireless recruiter, a steadfast soldier, and a true gentleman in every sense.

Crowds braved the rain for the funeral in Bushmills

"His dedication to the Orange cause, his commitment to our Institution, and his personal example of integrity and service will not be forgotten.

"Within the ranks of Portballintrae Royal Blues his absence will be deeply felt, yet his memory shall remain an enduring light and inspiration to us all.

"On behalf of the officers and brethren of LOL 1142, we honour his life and faithful service.”

His funeral notice says he passed away “peacefully” and describes him as “dear husband of Diane, much-loved father of Sophie and her husband Sam, loving grandad of Benjamin, devoted son of Sandy and the late Lena, cherished partner of Melissa and a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle”.

He had appeared in a 2023 BBC2 documentary about the coronation of King Charles III, called Coronation Tailors: Fit for a King.

On the show, he had given a flavour of his family’s military connections: “Dad served for a while in the late 1950s. He saw active service in Cyprus at the time of the trouble there.

"My older brother had been in about three years before I joined. He did 16 years.

"My younger brother joined a couple of years after me and did about six years with us then transferred to one of the UDR battalions at home.”

On the pending coronation, which he was attending, Major Wilmont said: “The first ceremonial event I did within a month of being in London was Prince Charles’ wedding to Princess Diana; I was on The Mall for that as a Guardsman.

"I’ve been at weddings, state events, like the state opening of parliament and state visits. On a routine basis the big event in London every year is the trooping of the colour.”

He had been involved in the jubliee parades and the Queen’s funeral, where he stood vigil at her coffin in Westminster Abbey.

He added: “I’ve met all the royal family at some stage or other. King Charles will have met that many people, he’ll certainly not remember my name, but we have met on several occasions at different events.”