Crowds in Newtownards salute the Olympic gold medallists Rhys McClenaghan and Jack McMillan

Irish international hockey player Michael Robson, Olympic gold medallists Jack McMillan, who won gold for TeamGB in swimming, and Rhys McClenaghan, who won gold for Ireland in gymnastics and runner Rachel McCann during a homecoming celebration in Newtownards, County Down, Northern Ireland.

​Two of Northern Ireland's Olympic gold medallists have praised the special bond between the athletes, despite competing for different nations, saying they come together "as one".

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan won a gold medal in his specialist pommel horse event as part of Team Ireland at the Paris Games, while swimmer Jack McMillan struck gold with the Team GB men's relay event.

Speaking before a special homecoming event in Co Down on Friday, they said they are proud of their success and support each other in any way they can.

They were part of an event organised by Ards and North Down Council for the 10 athletes from the borough who competed in this summer's Olympics for either Team Ireland or Team GB.

Olympian Mary Peters during a homecoming celebration for 2024 Olympic athletes in Newtownards, County Down, Northern Ireland on 2024. Photo: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

Lady Mary Peters, who won gold in the 1972 Olympics, and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons joined McClenaghan and McMillan, as well as fellow Olympians, runner Rachel McCann and hockey player Michael Robson on stage for the event at Conway Square in Newtownards in front of crowds of well-wishers on Friday evening.

McClenaghan arrived at the event in an open-top car to cheers and shouts for an autograph and selfie.

He told the crowd that he promised Newtownards at the Christmas lights switch-on in December that he would do everything he could to bring back the town's first Olympic medal.

"And it's a gold," he said to cheers.

Olympic gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan, who won gold for Ireland in gymnastics during a homecoming celebration in Newtownards, County Down on Friday. Photo: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

"I'm so proud to be able to say that I prepared for these Olympic Games in my home town of Newtownards.

"Before I even went to the Paris Olympic Games I felt the support in this town and I felt like I'd already won, but I had to go there, do my job and bring home the Olympic gold medal and show it to you guys."

He went on to pay tribute to the work that Lady Mary has done to promote sport in Northern Ireland and support up-and-coming athletes.

"Lady Mary has done more for sport in Northern Ireland than I believe anybody has," he said, turning to her on stage and adding: "You set the standard high, and they will be hard steps to follow in but I will try to do my very, very best to put this gold medal to use, to realise the responsibility that I have to inspire the younger generations."

Speaking earlier, asked if all the athletes from Northern Ireland have a good bond despite competing for different nations, McClenaghan said: "I would say so, because we all come from the same place.

"I was swimming when I was younger in the same place that Jack was, and we all share a very similar story.

"It doesn't matter really what nationality you are competing for, we're supporting each other in any way you can.

"I just think it's great to see success coming from Northern Ireland , coming from the Ards and North Down Borough.

"Like two Olympic gold medals for Ards and North Down Borough. That's incredible and it's something I just hope everyone can pluck a bit of inspiration from, and not even fit the nationality beside it.

"Two medals for Ards and North Down Borough. That's just incredible to me. So I'm proud to be a part of that."

McMillan – who is set to take a holiday before hoping to return to training in the autumn, and starting to plan towards the LA Olympics in 2028 - said: "I think it makes it more special that we're representing two different nations, but we can come as one as Northern Ireland .

"Obviously Northern Ireland had such a great success in these Games, so just to come away with that, it was very special.

"I think it just creates a better bond between us all, and hopefully inspires the nation, especially for the ones coming up.

"It doesn't matter if you represent Great Britain or Ireland , at the same time we're one, and then put that all to the side, and it's sport.

"It's great for the sport and then for the nation."

McClenaghan added: "Times are changing."

The Games were Northern Ireland's most successful, with athletes from the region winning a record seven medals, including four gold.