Crumlin Road Gaol rated the 3rd most famous abandoned building in the UK for urban explorers

2 . 2. St Dunstan in the East Church - London

The ruins of the Church of St Dunstan in the East are a hidden treasure in London. Built around 1100, this Grade I listed building was heavily damaged by the 1666 Great Fire of London. The church was then damaged again in the Blitz of 1941, where it was not repaired. Finally, in 1967, the City of London decided to turn the remains into a public garden, opening in 1970. Today you can visit the garden and soak in the history in the calm before heading back onto the bustling streets of London. This beautiful site is well-loved within the entertainment industry, with many tv shows and films shot here including Children of the Damned and Spooks. The ruins also have 3 Million TikTok views and 20,700 Instagram tags making it the second most famous abandoned building in the UK. Photo: supplied