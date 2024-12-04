Crystal Palace Captain Marc Guehi writes 'I Love Jesus' on LGBT armband: Christians In Sport says row highlights 'tolerance for all' except those with 'orthodox view of sexuality'
Graham Daniels, Christians in Sport general director, was speaking after the Football Association (FA) decided not to take formal action against Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi for writing a Christian message on an FA sanctioned LGBT armband.
(Captains have been wearing the armbands as part of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, in support of the LGBTQ+ community.)
Guehi wore an armband saying ‘I love Jesus’ in Saturday’s match against Newcastle and then wore one stating ‘Jesus loves you’ against Ipswich on Tuesday night.
The FA has now reminded the club and the player that religious messages are prohibited on kit under Rule A4.
Mr Daniels, who leads Christians in Sport, said the FA had made the right decision by not charging Marc.
"But this story shines a light on a contradiction at the heart of our culture," he told the News Letter.
"Tolerance is a virtue celebrated above almost anything else, yet increasingly so we are not tolerant of world views that hold to an orthodox view of sexuality, even though religious belief is a protected characteristic within the equality act (2010).
"Action that does not conform, whether punished or not by the governing body, is not met with conversation as readily as outrage, and that is inconsistent with a culture of tolerance.
"Guehi has chosen to wear the band yet speak out by adding his love for Jesus to the symbol. It appears his character and competence as a player has won him the respect of his colleagues when it comes to expressing his faith, which is surely to his credit."
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said of Guehi: “He is no child, he is an adult, he has his opinion and we accept and respect every opinion. The quote of this [Stonewall LGBT] campaign is to be tolerant and Marc is very tolerant.”
The FA did not get involved in the case of Ipswich captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the LGBT captain’s armband in the last two matches owing to his Muslim beliefs.
Even though Guehi has not been punished, his father John, a church minister, criticised the FA for issuing a reminder.
He told the Daily Mail: “Did he offend anyone? I don’t think so. I do believe in what the Bible says, Jesus loves everyone, and, in my opinion, Marc did not offend anyone with what he wrote."
It has since emerged that Manchester United scrapped plans to wear LGBTQ+ jackets at Sunday’s match against Everton after Muslim player Noussair Mazraoui refused to wear it.
But former England women’s international Lianne Sanderson said on X: “We wonder why we have no active premier league player that feels comfortable enough to be open with their sexuality when their captain can’t even wear an armband or a player’s walk-out top?
“It’s not about throwing anything down people’s throats. It’s to support a community and people that for the most part don’t feel comfortable at football games still now in 2024. Thanks to those players and captains that have supported anyway.”