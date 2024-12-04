The controversy over a Christian Premiership footballer wearing a religious message highlights “the contradiction” of a culture which celebrates tolerance “above everything else” - except for those who hold to "an orthodox view of sexuality", it is claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Daniels, Christians in Sport general director, was speaking after the Football Association (FA) decided not to take formal action against Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi for writing a Christian message on an FA sanctioned LGBT armband.

(Captains have been wearing the armbands as part of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, in support of the LGBTQ+ community.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guehi wore an armband saying ‘I love Jesus’ in Saturday’s match against Newcastle and then wore one stating ‘Jesus loves you’ against Ipswich on Tuesday night.

The FA has now reminded the club and the player that religious messages are prohibited on kit under Rule A4.

Mr Daniels, who leads Christians in Sport, said the FA had made the right decision by not charging Marc.

"But this story shines a light on a contradiction at the heart of our culture," he told the News Letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tolerance is a virtue celebrated above almost anything else, yet increasingly so we are not tolerant of world views that hold to an orthodox view of sexuality, even though religious belief is a protected characteristic within the equality act (2010).

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi wore an LGBT captains armband on which he had written 'I Love Jesus'.

"Action that does not conform, whether punished or not by the governing body, is not met with conversation as readily as outrage, and that is inconsistent with a culture of tolerance.

"Guehi has chosen to wear the band yet speak out by adding his love for Jesus to the symbol. It appears his character and competence as a player has won him the respect of his colleagues when it comes to expressing his faith, which is surely to his credit."

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said of Guehi: “He is no child, he is an adult, he has his opinion and we accept and respect every opinion. The quote of this [Stonewall LGBT] campaign is to be tolerant and Marc is very tolerant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA did not get involved in the case of Ipswich captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the LGBT captain’s armband in the last two matches owing to his Muslim beliefs.

Even though Guehi has not been punished, his father John, a church minister, criticised the FA for issuing a reminder.

He told the Daily Mail: “Did he offend anyone? I don’t think so. I do believe in what the Bible says, Jesus loves everyone, and, in my opinion, Marc did not offend anyone with what he wrote."

It has since emerged that Manchester United scrapped plans to wear LGBTQ+ jackets at Sunday’s match against Everton after Muslim player Noussair Mazraoui refused to wear it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But former England women’s international Lianne Sanderson said on X: “We wonder why we have no active premier league player that feels comfortable enough to be open with their sexuality when their captain can’t even wear an armband or a player’s walk-out top?