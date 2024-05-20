D-Day landing images

​Beacons will be lit across Northern Ireland next month to round off a day of events marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

Codenamed Operation Overlord, the allied invasion of mainland Europe in1944 was the greatest combined land, sea and air operation ever launched.

On June 6, more than 150,000 British, American and Canadian troops landed on French beaches in an all-out effort to drive the Nazis out of France and the other occupied countries.

All of the landing sites were secured within 24 hours, but at a cost of 4,400 Allied troops killed and more than 5,000 wounded.

The then Prime Minister Winston Churchill described the massive military operation as “undoubtedly the most complicated and difficult that has ever taken place”.

In Lisburn, the June 6 commemorations begin at 8am when a town crier will deliver the D-Day proclamation from the balcony of the Irish Linen Cenre in the city centre.

A day of D-Day themed activities will follow in Castle Gardens, including performances from the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh Andrew Gowan, said it is important to remember the “brave men and women who sacrificed so much for peace”.

He said: "There’ll be educational workshops, tours of the war memorial and blast shelter, exclusive artefacts, craft stations, army drills with the cadet forces and selfie spots where you can dress up in old time costumes and pose with an original Vickers machine gun and the a Dennis Light Four engine fire appliance, which served with the Lisburn Fire Service until the early 1950s.”

Cllr Gowan added: “For the evening finale I will be honoured to read ‘The International Tribute’, before we join towns, villages, cities and organisations across the world to mark this significant milestone and remember an important part of our shared history by lighting a beacon at 9.15pm.”

On the East Strand in Portrush, planned attractions to commemorate D-Day include a display of World War II vehicles on the beach with military veterans and cadet groups in attendance.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the June 6 commemorations include a performance by the Pipes and Drums of 152 North Irish Regiment Royal Logistics Corps at 8.45pm.

The Causeway Coast council will then join with other local authorities across the United Kingdom and northern France in lighting their beacons at 9.15pm.

Ards and North Down Council has announced several commemorative events and activities, which will take place around the Sea Bangor festival (1-2 June), while beacon lightings in Bangor, Newtownards and Ballyhalbert will coincide with the national commemoration on the evening of June 6.