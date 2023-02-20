Daithi's Law: Government moves to introduce Northern Ireland organ donation law at Westminster

The political impasse at Stormont means local Assembly members have been unable to convene to pass the regulations required to implement to the opt-out donation system in the region. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he would table an amendment to scheduled legislation going through Parliament that would incorporate the organ law.

The donation law is named after six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann, who is waiting for a heart transplant.

Mr Heaton Harris said: "I have been incredibly moved by Daithi's story and his family's dedication. I know that the party leaders in Northern Ireland feel the same. In recognition of just how important this issue is, I have decided to bring forward an amendment to the Executive Formation Bill which will allow for the overdue legislation to be made by the NI Department of Health and see this change to the law become a reality.

Daithi MacGabhann with his dad Mairtin MacGabhann at their home in Belfast