Daithi's Law: Government moves to introduce Northern Ireland organ donation law at Westminster
The Government has announced it is to move to pass a stalled organ donation law for Northern Ireland at Westminster.
The political impasse at Stormont means local Assembly members have been unable to convene to pass the regulations required to implement to the opt-out donation system in the region. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he would table an amendment to scheduled legislation going through Parliament that would incorporate the organ law.
The donation law is named after six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann, who is waiting for a heart transplant.
Mr Heaton Harris said: "I have been incredibly moved by Daithi's story and his family's dedication. I know that the party leaders in Northern Ireland feel the same. In recognition of just how important this issue is, I have decided to bring forward an amendment to the Executive Formation Bill which will allow for the overdue legislation to be made by the NI Department of Health and see this change to the law become a reality.
"I would like to reiterate that, if the amendment is selected, the UK Government's intervention here is exceptional. Decisions such as these should be being taken by locally-elected decision-makers. I urge the parties to take the necessary steps to tackle all the other vitally important measures, just like this one, that they could deliver in Northern Ireland by simply agreeing to restore the institutions."