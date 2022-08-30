Dame Mary to run eye over celeb chefs tackling her recipe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She will appear during next Thursday’s instalment of the BBC series, on September 8, where the remaining contestants will be charged with recreating one of Dame Mary’s “favourite and delicious signature classic recipes”.

The celebrity contestants will have to “master unfamiliar ingredients and techniques” in the hopes of impressing Dame Mary and judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Dame Mary, 87, said: “I can’t wait to see these talented MasterChef semi-finalists bring my dishes to life and hopefully they are recipes they would enjoy making at home too.

Mary Berry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They need to remember though that I’ve got eyes in the back of my head. They may think I’m not watching but I will be …”

The celebrities battling it out in the kitchen this week include ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Katya Jones, actor Adam Pearson, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ star Kitty Scott-Claus, radio and TV presenter Lisa Snowdon and soap star Ryan Thomas.

Professional dancer Jones, 33, returns to the Strictly line-up this year as the flagship BBC One show returns for its 20th series.

She made Strictly history in 2020, dancing as part of the show’s first same-sex pairing alongside boxer Nicola Adams, but their journey was cut short after Jones tested positive for Covid-19 and they were forced to leave the series early.