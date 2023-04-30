​Dana to sing new song to mark 150th anniversary of St Eugene’s Cathedral in Londonderry

​

The celebration will not only mark the important role the Cathedral has played in the life of the city, but the part played by generations of parishioners, particularly the factory workers who supported it.

As the daughter and granddaughter of Londonderry’s shirt factory workers, Dana said it was a particular honour to be asked to sing at St Eugene’s which has been so vital to her own spiritual journey.

Dana

“My Catholic faith has sustained me through many challenging times in my own life and I am so grateful to those generations in my own family who passed on the flame of faith. That’s what my new song is about - how Patrick lit that flame of faith, hope and love at Slane in 433AD and how much we still need that fire today.”

“My mother and father Robert were married there, and Damien and I followed in their footsteps in 1978,” Dana added. “It was such a beautiful, memorable start to our life together and we look forward to celebrating our 45th anniversary this year.

“The mass on May 4th is the exact date that the first mass was said in the Cathedral in 1873 and I am certain my relations must have been there. I’m sure so many people in Derry will also have known the beauty and comfort of St Eugene’s in their own family history.”

Although born in London to Sheila and Robert Brown, she returned to Londonderry aged 5, the family settling first in Creggan and then the Bogside.

St Eugene’s Cathedral was opened and dedicated in 1873, more than 20 years after the foundation stone of the Cathedral was laid in 1851.

A Derry Diocese spokesperson said: “Over the past 150 years many generations of people have celebrated their faith in the Cathedral. It has been both a parish Church and the mother Church of the diocese of Derry. It has been where so many significant moments in people’s lives have been celebrated. It is also where many people come every day to pray.”

