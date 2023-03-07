Dancing with the Stars' Brooke Scullion loves a night out in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter

Glee actor, Damian McGinty and Eurovision singer, Brooke Scullion haven’t put a foot wrong as their star quality has won them a legion of fans on the prime-time TV competition.

Now, Damian and Brooke have teamed up with Tourism NI to share some of their favourite places and memories of growing up in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Bellaghy, Co Londonderry, Brooke shot to fame in 2020 on The Voice UK, finishing in third position before representing Ireland at Eurovision in Italy last year. During this time she has travelled all over the world but discovered there is nowhere quite like home.

Dancing with the Stars' Damian McGinty loves visiting Portrush

She said: “Northern Ireland is such a special place for me. I have so many happy memories of nights out in Belfast, day trips to places like Armagh Observatory and Planetarium and driving with my daddy along the Causeway Coast.

“One of our favourite places is the beach at Castlerock, you can drive right onto the sand. It’s feels so remote, but it has the most incredible waves for surfing. There’s a little café and surf school called The Surf Shack and it’s just full of the coolest and funkiest people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked which local celeb she would love to go on a trip around Northern Ireland with, Brooke said, Nadine Coyle. She also praised singer, JC Stewart who grew up close to her, saying she hopes they could duet someday.

Damian, who is originally from Londonderry, is now based in the US and is perhaps best known for starring in 18 episodes of the TV sensation, Glee when he played Irish teenager, Rory Flanagan and later as a member of singing group, Celtic Thunder.

Belfast's Cathedral Quarter

He said: “I just love coming home. My dad always picks me up at the airport and even before we get home we will stop for an Ulster Fry - it’s how I know I have returned to Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you live away from Northern Ireland for a length of time there is no better feeling than coming home. I love how welcoming and curious the people are and how they want to learn about what I’ve been doing.”

When asked which local celeb he would love to tour Northern Ireland with, Damian said comedian, Patrick Kielty. He said: “I just know Paddy and I would have the best craic together.”

As part of Tourism NI’s Spirit Series, Brooke and Damian have shared some of the places in Northern Ireland which mean the most to them.

Brooke’s Top Tips for Visiting Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Night Out

· The Cathedral Quarter in Belfast is amazing. I promise you will have the best night out of your life here. I love to start off with a meal in the Muddler’s Club restaurant, the food is incredible, and the place has really cool vibes. I have been all around the world but there really is nowhere like Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter; it’s cobblestoned streets are full of trendy bars and restaurants.

Best Place for a Live Gig

· The Limelight in Belfast is fantastic for live music. They have the most gorgeous room sectioned off for gigs and you can get to see really amazing musicians, giving intimate performances. When it comes to major festivals, Belsonic in Belfast is brilliant. My old friend from The Voice, Sir Tom Jones is playing there this June – ‘it’s not unusual’ for Belfast to host the biggest names in music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Favourite Place to Stay

· The Galgorm in County Antrim is the most wonderful hotel set in gorgeous grounds. It is the perfect base for exploring the Causeway Coast and if you want to really indulge, this is the perfect place. They have a spa and thermal village ideal for spending the day with friends and drinking Long Island Iced Teas – my idea of heaven. This year I also want to make the trip to Finn Lough in County Fermanagh. They have beautiful bubble domes which let you totally immerse in nature as you sleep under the stars – how romantic is that?

Damian’s Top Tips for Visiting Northern Ireland

Family Day Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· It has to be Portrush, County Antrim. I just remember when growing up if we were having a family day out, it was always at Portrush. The amusements are brilliant, and I have so many memories of going on the ‘Big Dipper’ rollercoaster. There are also great sandy beaches, great places to surf or just go for a walk and the restaurants are brilliant – I can almost smell the food just thinking about the place.

Best View

· The Giant’s Causeway is one of the best things you will see anywhere in the world, not just in Northern Ireland. When you stand on those basalt rocks it is easy to see why so many people from all over the globe come to visit. Honestly, it is just breath taking – it is one of those places where you just stand, take it all in and say, ‘wow this place is just unreal’.

Top Tip

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Give yourself a lot more time to visit Northern Ireland than you think you will need. There’s just so much to do and see here and you will absolutely love it. My top tip is to build in more time when booking – it's not something you might necessarily think off, but I promise you won’t regret it.