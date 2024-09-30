Daniel O'Donnell pays tribute to Kris Kristofferson as 'one of the greatest singer songwriters ever'
In a post on social media, the Donegal singing sensation said: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Kris Kristofferson.
"He was one of the greatest singer songwriters ever.
"I had the privilege of recording and singing a number of his songs over the years.
"May he rest in peace. Sympathies to all his family.”
Tributes have swamped social media for the award-winning country singer and actor following his death at the age of 88-years.
Dolly Parton wrote, external: "What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend."
She finished her post on social media with the words "I will always love you", a nod to one of her most famous songs.
Barbra Streisand said she "knew he was something special" the first time she saw him perform.
Kris Kristofferson was known for his songwriting, notably credited for Me and Bobby McGee, and Help Me Make It Through the Night, among others.
"He created a body of work that gave voice not only to his soul but to ours," Country Music Hall of Fame chief executive Kyle Young said in a statement.
A representative for Kristofferson said he passed away "peacefully" at his home in Hawaii on Saturday, surrounded by family.
The statement described Kristofferson as "a peacenik, a revolutionary, an actor, a superstar, a sex symbol, and a family man."
A message from his family said they were all "so blessed" for the time they had with him.
"Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all,” said the message.
Adding her tribute, singer LeAnn Rimes posted, external a photo of the pair with the message: "An epic human with the biggest heart. You will be so, so missed. Rest easy, my friend."
