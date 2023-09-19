Daniel O'Donnell tells of sadness at death of his mother-in-law Marion who was 'A lady'
"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Majella’s mother Marion,” said the post.
"Marion died last night surrounded by her family in St Mary’s nursing home in Galway.
"We will be forever grateful to the wonderful staff of St Marys for the great care Marion received since going to live there and especially in her final days.
"The care and compassion shown to Marion and indeed her family was second to none”.
He also extended thanks to “all the staff at Galway university hospital for their care of Marion during her recent stay there”.
"Marion was a beautiful person.
"Many who met her often referred to her as ‘A Lady’
"I was blessed to have her as my mother in law.
"She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
"May she rest in peace”.