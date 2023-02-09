Kathleen Doogan (nee O’Donnell) passed away at her home in Kincasslagh, Co Donegal on Friday. Her funeral took place on Monday morning.

The sister of Margo, Jamesie, Daniel and John Bosco O’Donnell, she was a well-known figure and previously ran the Viking House Hotel in Kincasslagh with her husband John after it was purchased by her entertainer brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel was very close to Kathleen and revealed that there was “no warning” as she died suddenly of a suspected heart attack.

Daniel O'Donnell carries the remains of his beloved sister Kathleen into St Mary's Church, Kincasslagh while her husband John walks beside them. Photo: NW Newspix

He posted on social media that it was "with great sadness and disbelief" that he announced the sudden passing of his "dear sister Kathleen".

"We are all in shock and heartbroken. May her soul rest in peace. Please keep us in your prayers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The country music singer, 61, later explained that Kathleen was feeling fine when she woke up in the morning as he recalled her strength and the support she gave to him and her entire family.

Daniel said the family is still “in shock” as everything happened “so quickly”.

“If Kathleen was in your corner you didn’t need an army,” he told the Sunday World.

“Our entire family is in shock because it was so sudden,” Daniel added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It happened so quickly, there was no warning. Kathleen hadn’t been sick. She was well that morning, doing normal things. That’s why it’s so hard to take in.”

Paying tribute, Daniel said Kathleen was at the centre of their family and took care of their mother until she passed away in May 2014.

“When she got married to John in 1979, they moved into the family home and our mother lived with them until she died. When I would phone, Kathleen would have all the news and she would keep you up to date on everything,” he said.

He called his sister “very supportive” as she never missed anything her younger brother Daniel did here or around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad